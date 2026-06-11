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Sticking to home turf: TMC MP Pratima Mondal denies rebel link; Babul Supriyo reaffirms loyalty to party

Responding to speculation that she was among the 19-20 MPs who had reportedly signed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mondal said she had no knowledge of any such move
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsTrinamool Congress

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