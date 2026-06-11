Sticking to home turf: TMC MP Pratima Mondal denies rebel link; Babul Supriyo reaffirms loyalty to party

<p>As a deep turmoil grips the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> this week, with many prominent faces leaving the party due to 'internal dispute', there are some leaders who have declared their unconditional support to the outfit. </p><p>This faction of loyal supporters includes <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo.</p><p>Mondal on Thursday denied reports linking her to a group of rebel Parliamentarians allegedly seeking to distance themselves from the party, asserting that her name was being falsely dragged into the ongoing political turmoil triggered by a series of resignations by TMC leaders.</p>.<p>Responding to speculation that she was among the 19-20 MPs who had reportedly signed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mondal said she had no knowledge of any such move.</p>.TMC rebellion: Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha among the MPs rumoured to be in the list of rebels.<p>"Regarding the 19-20 MPs you are talking about and the letter that was reportedly sent to Birla, I have no information about it. I am learning about it only through the media. If 19 or 20 people have signed it, my signature is not among them," she claimed.</p>.<p>"The false news that is being spread is not good, not for the public who elected me in the election, and not for me either. I have not even gone to Delhi," the Lok Sabha MP told PTI Videos.</p>.<p>Mondal, however, acknowledged concerns within the party over the recent exits and said she had convened a meeting of party MPs in Kolkata to discuss ways to prevent further desertions and strengthen the organisation.</p>.<p>In a social media post, newly inducted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo said he is neither joining any faction nor leaving the party, asserting that "it would be inappropriate to abandon a ship when it is in trouble".</p>.<p>On Thursday morning, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House, becoming the third Trinamool MP to quit this week.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, two other TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev, resigned from the Upper House, dealing a setback to the party leadership.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, expelled TMC MLA Ritatbrata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that the number of rebel MLAs is now 64, up from 58 earlier, and is still counting. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>