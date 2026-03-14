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'Stones thrown, abuses hurled': Clashes erupt between TMC, BJP workers in Kolkata ahead of PM's rally; policeman, BJP leader injured

BJP leaders alleged that their supporters were attacked without provocation while heading towards the rally venue.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCclashKolkata

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