Stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, BJP central team meets governor; says will move court

Kolkata: A BJP central team, which was stopped from visiting the restive Sandeshkhali block, on Friday evening called on West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and said that the party would move court to seek permission to go there.

The police did not allow the BJP team to go to the Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in force there, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik said.

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member delegation of the saffron party began a sit-in. Later, they returned to Kolkata and went to Raj Bhavan to meet Bose.