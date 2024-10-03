Student killed by payloader: BJP's Rupa Ganguly detained for obstructing work: Kolkata Police Commissioner

<p>Kolkata: BJP leader Rupa Ganguly was "detained" on Thursday for allegedly obstructing work at a police station in Kolkata by holding a demonstration there demanding the release of five people arrested on the charge of manhandling the force, a senior official said.</p>.<p>Locals at Bansdroni area in the southern suburbs of the city held protests and gheraoed police officers following the death of a class 9 student under the wheels of a payloader on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>"She (Ganguly) was demanding the release of five persons arrested for manhandling the police yesterday," Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said.</p>.<p>Verma was talking to reporters while visiting several prominent Durga puja marquees to assess security arrangements.</p>.<p>Ganguly, a former Rajya Sabha MP and actor, was "detained" after registration of a case against her for alleged obstruction to police work when she was demonstrating in front of Bansdroni police station.</p>.<p>Verma said that Ganguly was told that those five people were arrested on specific charges and courts can be approached to seek legal remedy. </p>