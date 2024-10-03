Home
Student killed by payloader: BJP's Rupa Ganguly detained for obstructing work: Kolkata Police Commissioner

Locals at Bansdroni area in the southern suburbs of the city held protests and gheraoed police officers following the death of a class 9 student under the wheels of a payloader on Wednesday morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 12:25 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 12:25 IST
India NewsBJPprotestKolkata

