Student's death responsibility of university as a whole; proper security needed at campus: JU interim V-C

Sau, who was appointed as interim vice chancellor on Saturday by Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the university, said that steps have been taken on earlier occasions over allegations of ragging within the parameters of rules and guidelines. Admitting that there must have been some lapses, he said, 'We will have to ensure that such things do not happen again.' The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.