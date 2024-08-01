Sunderbans tiger count poised for rise in conducive habitat, no threat of saturation: Official

Roy said, "We are taking every step so that tigers don’t need to come out of the forest by strengthening fencing work. The floral diversity of plants species is also maintained to save the eco-system in Sunderbans. We are taking every precaution necessary for tiger preservation." Forest officials said every initiative is being taken to increase the current number of 28 adult tigers in South 24 Parganas district, which is part of the mangrove forest zone.