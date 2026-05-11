Supreme Court allows Mamata Banerjee, and other leaders to file fresh plea if victory margin lower than deleted votes

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday said former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> and others can file fresh applications on their claim that the victory margins were less than the deletion of votes during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of electoral rolls in various Assembly constituencies. </p> <p>Senior advocate and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">TMC</a> MP Kalyan Banerjee contended before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that in 31 seats in West Bengal, victory margins were less than the number of votes deleted.</p> <p>He added that in many cases, the deletions and the loss margin were almost the same. </p> <p>Opposing the submissions, senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> contended that the remedy was an election petition.</p> <p>Banerjee contended that one candidate lost by 862 votes in a constituency where over 5,432 persons were removed from the rolls for adjudication. The bench said that an interlocutory application can be filed with the requisite details.</p> <p>"Whatever you want to say about results...which may have materially affected because of deletions which are under adjudication...that requires an independent application,'' the bench said. </p>.<p>The bench was informed that ex-High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam has resigned as a member of the appellate tribunal.</p>.Mamata, others can file fresh pleas on victory margins being less than deletion of votes: Supreme Court.<p>"What can we do? We can't compel anyone," the bench said, adding that the priority will be to ensure that appeals are decided in an expeditious manner. </p> <p>Senior Advocate and TMC MP Menaka Guruswamy submitted that at the present rate, the appellate tribunals will take at least four years to dispose of the appeals.</p> <p>She asked the bench to pass an order stating that SIR deletions can be a ground to file an election petition. </p> <p>"How can we pass such an order," the bench asked, adding, it will examine the matter if a proper application is filed.</p> <p>In the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state, the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while TMC won 80 seats. The state registered a record voter turnout of above 90 per cent in the polls. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mamata Banerjee, related to the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.</p>