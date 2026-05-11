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Supreme Court allows Mamata Banerjee, and other leaders to file fresh plea if victory margin lower than deleted votes

Banerjee contended that one candidate lost by 862 votes in a constituency where over 5,432 persons were removed from the rolls for adjudication.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjeeelectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

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