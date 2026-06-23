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Supreme Court asks petitioner to move Calcutta HC with plea concerning exclusion from ration list after SIR

The bench observed that issue related to ration card is a different cause of action.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

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