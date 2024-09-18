Supreme Court directs WB, Kolkata civic body to ensure demolition of illegal construction at enemy property

It said, "We are satisfied that the state has failed to comply with our order dated August 9, 2024 in true letter and spirit. In the interest of justice, two weeks time is granted to the state of West Bengal to appoint the judicial and technical members in accordance with the provisions of the KMC Act and submit a compliance report before the division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, failing which we request the high court to initiate contempt of court proceedings without any further delay." While modifying the August 22, 2023 order of the high court, the bench relegated the matter to the high court, saying that the apex court entertaining the matter further would unnecessarily create problems.