Supreme Court forms National Task Force for protection of doctors; calls Kolkata 'horrific'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set up a 10-member National Task Force under the authority of the top court, comprising of senior doctors across the country, to suggest measures for protection of medical fraternity, terming the August 9 Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case as "horrific" and "horrendous".

Taking up the suo motu matter, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rebuked the West Bengal government for delay in lodging the FIR and laxity in preventing attack and vandalisation of the R G Kar Hospital and Medical College in Kolkata.

While expressing concern over revealing the identity of the 31-year-old victim, the court also directed the State of West Bengal should not unleash its might on peaceful protesters.

"We fail to comprehend how the State was not able to handle the issue of vandalism," the bench said questioning the failure of state machinery.

Expressing the need for putting in place safety protocols for protection of doctors, including women, the bench said the nation can't wait for another rape to change things on the ground.

"As more and more women join the work force ... the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground," CJI Chandrachud said.