Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Supreme Court orders deployment of judicial officers in West Bengal's SIR exercise

The bench ordered deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims and objections of persons put under logical discrepancy list.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us