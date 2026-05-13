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Supreme Court to hear plea on killing of BJP workers following 2018 West Bengal local body polls in July

Bhatia referred to the changed political circumstances in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtmurder

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