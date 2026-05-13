<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear in July a plea seeking a probe into the alleged killing of three BJP workers in West Bengal following the 2018 local body elections in the state.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing the matter filed in 2018 by senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who was also appearing for the brother of one of the deceased workers.</p><p>“What remains in this matter now,” the bench asked Bhatia during the hearing.</p><p>Bhatia referred to the changed political circumstances in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>.</p><p>“Substantial change or sea change,” the bench observed.</p>.Suvendu aide murder: SIT finds attackers had prior input on Chandranath’s position inside car.<p>Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister on May 9 after the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.</p><p>During the proceedings, Bhatia asked the court to list the plea in July to enable him to seek further instructions.</p><p>“You should take a proactive step in ensuring that things move in the right direction,” the bench observed while posting the matter for hearing in July.</p><p>Earlier, on February 17, the court had asked the petitioner why the Calcutta High Court had not been approached over the grievance.</p>