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Supreme Court transfers all FIRs filed in judicial officers' gherao case to NIA; notes serious charges against Bengal cops

The court directed to take over the investigation in the 12 FIRs registered by the local police over the incident, irrespective of the provisions under which the FIRs have been registered.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNIAWest Bengal PoliceMalda

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