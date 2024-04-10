'Surgical strikes' by central agencies must to curb anti-national activities in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh believes that under the TMC regime, West Bengal is sitting on a ticking time bomb and security and central agencies need to conduct "surgical strikes" to curb anti-national activities in the bordering state.

In an interview with PTI, Ghosh expressed concern over a deep-rooted nexus of financial scams and terror modules in the state and predicted heightened activities by central agencies after the elections are over.

"West Bengal, a bordering state, has witnessed not only a deteriorating law and order situation but also incidents detrimental to national security. Uncovering of bomb-making factories and terror modules indicate that Bengal has become a haven for infiltrators and anti-national elements," he said.

Asserting that a significant demographic shift in border areas due to TMC's alleged politics of appeasement, Ghosh claimed that national security is at stake under the Trinamool regime, since the ruling party lacks control over the state's affairs.

The former state BJP president said, "There exists an anti-national chain in West Bengal, encompassing not only terror modules but also various corruption cases."