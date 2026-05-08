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Surveillance intensified in Bengal's borders to prevent killers of Suvendu Adhikari's aide from escaping

The police are also investigating the role of local criminals who might have provided logistical support to the assailants.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCSuvendu Adhikari

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