Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir accorded Y-Plus security cover

<p>Kolkata: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who was building a mosque modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was accorded Y-Plus category security cover by the central government, a source close to the politician said.</p>.<p>A central security team on Wednesday reached the Murshidabad residence of Kabir, who is also the founder president of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), the source said.</p>.<p>Kabir had laid the foundation stone for the at Rejinagar on December 6 last year, escalating political temperature in the state where the assembly elections are likely to be held in April.</p>.<p>In January, Kabir moved the Calcutta High Court seeking central security, citing threats to his life. The court directed him to submit a representation to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.</p>.After 'Babri' row, Trinamool turns up the heat on suspended MLA Humayun Kabir\n.<p>“Following the high court's order, Kabir filed the application, following which the Centre decided to grant him Y-Plus category security,” the source said.</p>.<p>An 11-member team of central security force jawans reached the residence of the Bharatpur MLA in the afternoon.</p>.<p>Kabir released his personal security guards and will be under the cover of the central security from now on, the source said.</p>.<p>In 2023, opposition ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was accorded Y-Plus security.</p>