india > west bengal

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir accorded Y-Plus security cover

Kabir released his personal security guards and will be under the cover of the central security from now on, the source said.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 02:40 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 02:40 IST
