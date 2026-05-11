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Suvendu Adhikari aide murder: 3 accused remanded to 13-day police custody

The Barasat court asked the police to produce them again on May 24, he said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimemurderSuvendu Adhikari

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