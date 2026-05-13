Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Suvendu Adhikari aide's death: CBI team revisits crime scene

The federal agency's team arrived at the spot equipped with advanced 3D scanners, marking a significant technical escalation in the investigation.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us