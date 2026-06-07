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Suvendu Adhikari announces 125-foot Syama Prasad Mookerji statue, memorial on 125th birth anniversary

He said Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda played a key role in the formation of West Bengal within the Indian Union during the Partition of 1947
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal News

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