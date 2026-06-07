Suvendu Adhikari announces 125-foot Syama Prasad Mookerji statue, memorial on 125th birth anniversary

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari </a>on Sunday announced a series of commemorative and development initiatives, including the construction of a 125-foot statue, a memorial and a library in honour of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.</p>.<p>Addressing BJP workers during an organisational interaction programme in Dum Dum, Adhikari said the state cabinet had approved the projects as part of the commemoration plan.</p>.<p>"A 125-foot-tall statue, a memorial and a library will be built on land purchased for the purpose to honour Mookerjee," he said.</p>.West Bengal set to become 36th state/UT to implement AB-PMJAY.<p>He said Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda played a key role in the formation of West Bengal within the Indian Union during the Partition of 1947, and alleged that previous governments had tried to downplay their contributions.</p>.<p>"The history of the creation of West Bengal and the role played by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda cannot be forgotten," he said.</p>.<p>Adhikari also announced that June 20 would be observed as West Bengal Day, replacing the earlier practice of celebrating the state’s foundation day on Poila Baisakh.</p>.<p>Highlighting his government's broader vision of 'Nabunirman' (rebuilding), Adhikari claimed the state had lagged behind after "34 years of Left Front rule and 15 years of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> rule" and called for public participation in rebuilding the state.</p>.<p>To strengthen outreach, he announced that public welfare camps would be organised in every block and municipality on June 15, 16 and 17 to help people access government schemes and services.</p>.<p>The chief minister also said the state would officially celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 for the first time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the main programme in Kolkata. Local leaders were instructed to organise yoga events in their respective areas in line with Ayush Ministry guidelines.</p>.<p>Referring to civic administration in Bidhannagar, Adhikari said an Additional District Magistrate had been appointed as administrator of the municipal corporation as a temporary arrangement and urged party workers to work towards ensuring a BJP victory in the next civic polls.</p>.<p>He also attacked the Trinamool Congress, alleging that its political influence was steadily declining and asserting that the state was entering a new era focused on development, governance reforms and historical recognition. </p>