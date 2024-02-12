Suvendu Adhikari, other Bengal BJP MLAs stopped from visiting restive Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and several other MLAs of the party were stopped from visiting the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali area on Monday afternoon, with the police citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC clamped in the area.

Earlier in the day, six BJP legislators including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly for staging protests in the House over unrest in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Post-suspension, Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs boarded a bus to go and meet locals of Sandeshkhali, who have alleged sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.