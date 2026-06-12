Suvendu Adhikari says BJP govt to bring Tata Group back to Bengal, attacks TMC over industry policy

<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari </a>on Friday said BJP government would bring back Tata Group in the state, and attacked TMC over industry policy.</p><p>While addressing a press conference, he promised to revive industrial fortunes and that his government would attract investment and create jobs without repeating the mistakes that had triggered the Singur and Nandigram agitations.</p><p>He further said that his government would not "indulge in lies and organise photo sessions like the previous government did to attract industries".</p>.'Dham' tag to be removed from Digha Jagannath temple complex, says Suvendu Adhikari.<p>Adhikari alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government spent years making claims about industrial revival without delivering tangible results.</p><p>He added that the government is working on its land acquisition policy. "We are against forcible land acquisition, like what happened in Singur and Nandigram during the erstwhile Left Front regime. At the same time, we are also against the TMC's policy of doing nothing while only holding photo sessions and spreading lies about bringing industries," he said.</p> <p>The chief minister said the BJP government would pursue a balanced approach aimed at securing both industrial development and public consent.</p><p>The Tata Motors' small car project at Singur remains one of the defining episodes in Bengal's political history. The agitation against land acquisition helped catapult Mamata Banerjee and the TMC to power in 2011, ending the Left Front's 34-year rule. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>