Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Suvendu Adhikari says BJP govt to bring Tata Group back to Bengal, attacks TMC over industry policy

Adhikari further said that his government would not 'indulge in lies and organise photo sessions like the previous government did to attract industries'.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us