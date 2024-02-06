Suvendu Adhikari urges West Bengal governor to recommend CAG-action against CM, cabinet

Last Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about CAG’s state finance audit report for 2020-21. Banerjee stated that a delay has been reported with regard to the submission of utilisation certificates for the period 2002-03 to 2020-21.

Banerjee had mentioned that on scrutinising CAG’s observations, it was found that the departments concerned had submitted the certificates on time to the central ministries, and hence no utilisation certificates of the preceding period were pending.

Banerjee considered the observations made by CAG as “incorrect”, and made “without application of due diligence and examination of the procedures for submission of utilisation certificates as per Government of India guidelines”. The chief minister had mentioned that “such erroneous reports give a misleading picture”.

Meanwhile, the ED’s raids, on Tuesday, at multiple locations in the state in connection with the alleged corruption concerning the 100-day rural job scheme, also kept the regional politics stirred.

Senior Trinamool leader Shashi Panja said that the ED raids were being conducted since morning, related to MGNREGA and fake job cards. She alleged that the ED receives directives from the BJP, and Bengal is being deprived of funds due to “political vendetta”.

“The truth is that the BJP lost its mind after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the 21 lakh MGNREGA workers – who worked under the central scheme but were being deprived – will be getting this money from the state government,” she said.