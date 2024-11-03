Home
west bengal

Suvendu Adhikari visits home of girl raped, murdered in Alipurduar

The senior BJP leader visited the home of the minor and met her mother on Saturday and assured the family of any help that they might require, be it legal or anything else.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:46 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 08:46 IST
