Suvendu Adhikari's aide killed: Police scan CCTV footage amid tightened security

<p>The hunt for killers of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-who-was-chandranath-rath-suvendu-adhikaris-pa-shot-dead-by-unknown-gunmen-newsalert-3993914">Chandranath Rath</a> is on and police are examining CCTV footage to get a lead on the accused. Rath was killed on the night of May 6 in North 24 Parganas district by unknown gunmen who fired at his car after it was blocked by another vehicle. </p><p>The assailants showed up on four motorcycles and were carrying sophisticated weapons, police said. They also had helmets on and the motorcycles had no number plates. Rath was reportedly ambushed around 10:30 pm when he returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata. The vehicle which blocked his car has been seized and it reportedly had a fake number plate.</p>.<p>"Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants," an officer told PTI.</p><p>DGP Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who visited the crime scene last night, said, "A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads."</p>.Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead; BJP accuses TMC of 'targeted assassination', West Bengal on boil.<p>The police are also investigating whether contract killers were hired for the hit. The assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols which points to a bigger conspiracy. "A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior officer, who wished to be anonymous, told PTI. </p><p>Meanwhile, security has been tightened in North 24 Parganas district with heavy force deployment in Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining localities after BJP supporters staged protests, demanding the immediate arrest in the case.</p><p>Police deployment has also been enhanced around the hospital where Rath's autopsy is underway and his residence to prevent any flare-up.</p>