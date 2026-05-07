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Suvendu Adhikari's aide killed: Police scan CCTV footage amid tightened security

Chandranath Rath was killed on the night of May 6 by unknown gunmen who fired at his car after it was blocked by another vehicle.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndiaSuvendu Adhikari

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