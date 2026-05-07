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Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead; BJP accuses TMC of 'targeted assassination', West Bengal on boil

BJP leaders accusing the TMC leadership, including Banerjee, of fostering lawlessness, and the TMC hitting back with a demand for a court-monitored CBI probe.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 00:16 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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