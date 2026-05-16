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Suvendu aide murder: CBI conducts searches at multiple locations

The agency has formed a seven-member special investigation team under a DIG of Special Crime from Delhi.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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