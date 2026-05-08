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Suvendu aide murder: SIT finds attackers had prior input on Chandranath’s position inside car

Three people have been detained in connection with the killing and are being questioned, police said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 18:39 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndia PoliticsSuvendhu Adhikari

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