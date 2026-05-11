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Suvendu aide murder: Three arrested from Bihar, UP; remanded to police custody

According to senior police officers, the payment and tracking of phone locations helped the SIT reach Raj, Vicky, and Mayank.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeMurder caseSuvendu Adhikari

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