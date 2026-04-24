Suvendu alleges BJP worker threatened by TMC in Kolkata, seeks action by EC
He linked the incident to the high voter turnout of nearly 93 per cent recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday, claiming the ruling party was "scared" following what he described as an "imminent rout."
Baffled by an unprecedented high percentage of polling in the 1st phase, indicating the imminent rout of the TMC Party, the unruly elements of the ruling party are scared and are starting at existential crisis. So they are clutching at straws,… pic.twitter.com/zdNe26o2NH