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Suvendu alleges BJP worker threatened by TMC in Kolkata, seeks action by EC

He linked the incident to the high voter turnout of nearly 93 per cent recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday, claiming the ruling party was "scared" following what he described as an "imminent rout."
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCKolkataElection CommissionSuvendu Adhikari

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