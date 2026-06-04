Suvendu lauds Syama Prasad Mookerjee's role in Bengal's history

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Thursday credited Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for "ensuring the state’s integration with India", and claimed that were it not for him, the state would have been part of an Islamic country.</p>.<p>Adhikari stated this while addressing a programme linked to the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the state Assembly.</p>.Gangster wanted in Chandranath Rath murder case in West Bengal surrenders in UP's Ballia court.<p>Referring to the historical context of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Adhikari said, “If Syama Prasad Mookerjee had not been there, we would have become part of an Islamic country like Bangladesh.” He further said Mookerjee played a decisive role during the partition-era political developments in 1947.</p>.<p>“In 1947, a resolution was brought in this very Assembly for inclusion. At that time, 58 members supported him. They said we are a Hindu-majority region, so why should we go with Pakistan? And this is how he saved us,” Adhikari said.</p>.<p>The Bengal CM also stressed the importance of modernising legislative functioning and pushed for greater digitisation through platforms like NeVA, which aims to make governance more transparent and paperless.</p>.<p>Targeting the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari alleged that the state had stayed away from several central initiatives, eventually impacting the state's future.</p>.<p>“The previous government did not join any central schemes, including One Nation One Application, which is much more transparent and modern and offers several digital benefits,” he said.</p>.<p>'One Nation, One Application' refers to the core theme behind NeVA, a central project aimed at making all Indian legislative houses completely paperless and digital.</p>.<p>“Even today, voting in this Assembly is done on paper. The electronic system does not function yet. Despite being such a large Assembly, there is no live streaming. No steps were taken by the previous government in this regard,” the CM added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday among the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the West Bengal government and the state Assembly for implementation of the NeVA, officials said.</p>.<p>According to state government officials, the project is intended to enhance transparency, make legislative processes paperless, and improve public access to Assembly proceedings, including debates, reports and questions and answers. The system will also provide 24/7 access to legislative information. </p>