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Suvendu lauds Syama Prasad Mookerjee's role in Bengal's history

Adhikari stated this while addressing a programme linked to the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the state Assembly.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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