Teachers recruitment scam: SC grants bail to son of president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Souvik Bhattacharya, son of Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya, in a money laundering case in connected with the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities in West Bengal.
A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal directed the release of Souvik, after hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra on his behalf.
The petitioner challenged the Calcutta High Court's order of October 18, 2023, declining him bail.
His plea contended he was not an accused for any scheduled offence/predicate offence which is sine qua non for registration of a case under the PMLA against a person. Furthermore, the petitioner was never arrested during the investigation.
It stated the investigating agency during investigation never found his conduct as non-co-operative and for that reason they never deemed fit to apply their power to arrest him under Section 19 of the PMLA.
"The petitioner was never arrested but was taken into judicial custody when he voluntarily surrendered before the Special Court with respect to summons issued u/s 61 CrPC," it contended.
The plea also said the petitioner's mother also placed in similar situation was granted bail by the High Court.
According to the investigators, Manik Bhattacharya being the president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education has abused and misused his high official position and in pursuance thereof he compelled 530 self-financed DEl Ed Colleges to give him an amount of Rs 50,000 per institute. In order to launder the said extorted money, Souvik Bhattacharya in connivance with his father formed a proprietary concern namely M/s Acuere Consultancy Services.