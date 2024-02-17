Teachers recruitment scam: SC grants bail to son of president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Souvik Bhattacharya, son of Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya, in a money laundering case in connected with the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities in West Bengal.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal directed the release of Souvik, after hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra on his behalf.

The petitioner challenged the Calcutta High Court's order of October 18, 2023, declining him bail.

His plea contended he was not an accused for any scheduled offence/predicate offence which is sine qua non for registration of a case under the PMLA against a person. Furthermore, the petitioner was never arrested during the investigation.