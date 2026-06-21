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The loyalist who tipped the balance in the TMC revolt

Sudip outmanoeuvres party founder Mamata after a series of denials
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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