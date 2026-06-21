The loyalist who tipped the balance in the TMC revolt

<p>New Delhi: Early last week, when a team from the West Bengal Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reached the residence of former <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief called one of her trusted aides. “I’m sending over Nayana,” responded TMC Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Sudip Bandyopadhyay.</p>.<p>A couple of days later, as rebellion within the party mounted, Banerjee called Nayana, Bandyopadhyay’s wife and five-time TMC MLA, to enquire about her husband’s whereabouts. “Don’t know where Sudeep is,” she was told.</p>.<p>By that time, Bandyopadhyay had already landed in Delhi and was on his way to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p>.<p>Later in the evening, he was part of the group of 19 MPs that met at the residence of the BJP Bengal in-charge and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and signed the dotted line to merge the faction with a little -known party from Tripura.</p>.Debit operations of 3 bank accounts of TMC holding Rs 440 crore frozen.<p>The mysterious blank space in the 13th row of the list of potential defectors circulating on social media had been filled in by none other than Bandyopadhyay, thereby completing the requisite two-thirds ensemble needed for a merger with another party.</p>.<p><strong>The loyalist</strong></p>.<p>Bandyopadhyay, originally from Berhampore in Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was an early mover in Bengal politics. Promoted in state politics by former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, he was barely in his 20s when he was appointed president of the West Bengal Youth Congress.</p>.<p>Bandyopadhyay slowly rose through the ranks and won two Assembly polls on Congress tickets. Then, when Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of TMC on New Year’s Day in 1998, Bandyopadhyay was among those who walked out of the Congress with her to join the political venture.</p>.<p>The party faced its first electoral test a few months later when the Lok Sabha elections were held. The TMC won 7 of the 42 seats in the state, including all 3 in Kolkata, which were won by Mamata Banerjee, Ajit Panja (at whose house the party’s formation was announced), and Bandyopadhyay.</p>.<p>The NDA government, led by the BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee, lasted just 13 months. In the mid-term polls held a year later, the TMC formally joined the NDA and increased its tally to eight, while helping the saffron party win two seats.</p>.<p>Banerjee became the railway minister. Panja was also included in the Cabinet. Bandyopadhyay was asked to wait for his turn.</p>.<p>Between 1999 and 2004, rifts within the NDA started to show. Samata Party chief and then-Union defence minister George Fernandes was seen to be close to Vajpayee, then the prime minister, while deputy PM L K Advani promoted Nitish Kumar.</p>.<p>Similarly, in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC,</a> Vajpayee developed good working ties with Banerjee. During his trip to Kolkata in July 2000, he visited her modest home on Harish Chatterjee Street. Meanwhile, Bandyopadhyay moved closer to the Advani camp.</p>.<p>Banerjee quit the NDA ahead of the 2001 West Bengal Assembly polls, citing corruption allegations against the NDA government. However, the somersault failed to impress the electorate. The CPM-led Left Front returned to power in the state with a resounding mandate, leaving Didi with no option but to return to the NDA fold.</p>.<p>In May 2003, Vajpayee decided to expand his Cabinet one last time before next year’s Lok Sabha polls. On the eve of the expansion on May 24, Mamata Banerjee learnt from a Delhi-based journalist that Bandyopadhyay would fill the TMC’s ministerial quota. Furious, she told the then BJP national president Venkaiah Naidu in no uncertain terms that the TMC would immediately withdraw support if Bandyopadhyay was inducted into the Cabinet without her consent.</p>.<p>A jittery Naidu called up Sudheendra Kulkarni, officer on special duty to the PM. Mamata was assured that no one from her party would be sworn in. Bandyopadhyay had once again missed the bus.</p>.<p><strong>Fall and resurgence</strong></p>.<p>Sidelined, Sudip drifted away from the TMC. He was denied the 2004 Lok Sabha ticket. He contested as an independent and ensured the resounding TMC’s defeat in his seat.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the TMC was decimated across the state. Mamata Banerjee from Calcutta South was the only party leader who returned to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Bandyopadhyay, on the other hand, joined the Congress and won the next Assembly polls in 2006 from Bow Bazar. But he soon felt stifled in the Congress and mended fences with Mamata to return to the TMC, on whose ticket he won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>When Mamata won the 2011 Assembly polls to become the West Bengal chief minister, Bandyopadhyay finally got his chance: He became a Union minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet at the Centre, and was also elevated as the leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party. His wife, Nayana, also entered electoral politics and became an MLA.</p>.<p>In 2017, he was arrested by the CBI in the Rose Valley Ponzi scheme case, but was later released on bail. He would continue as a TMC’s Lok Sabha head till August 2025, when Mamata decided to replace him with her nephew and heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee.</p>.<p>In less than a year, Bandyopadhyay is back in the limelight, all set to head the dissident TMC group in the Lok Sabha as the leader of the second-biggest bloc in the NDA.</p>