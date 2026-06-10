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The two extremes of TMC rebels: One with BJP, another opposed to it

Both factions sought to legitimise their actions by invoking the cause of broader 'development of Bengal', contending that the state's progress had been 'impeded' during the Mamata Banerjee regime.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMC

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