<p>While visiting families of post-poll violence victims in West Bengal's Sonarpur area, TMC national general secretary<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee"> Abhishek Banerjee</a> was roughed up on Saturday allegedly by locals. </p><p>Amid a chorus of 'thief' slogans hurled at Banerjee, the TMC MP was attacked with stones, shoes and eggs. Many even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him.</p> .Police complaint filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over social media post.<p>"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said while meeting the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.</p><p>Speaking to <em>ANI</em> , he said, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen."</p><p>Banerjee was seen being escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>