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'They want to kill me': Eggs, stones hurled at Abhishek Banerjee during visit to post-poll violence victims' families in Bengal

Amid a chorus of 'thief' slogans hurled at Banerjee, the TMC MP was attacked with stones, shoes and eggs. Many even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsAbhishek Banerjee

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