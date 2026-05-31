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'They want to kill me’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacked during visit to post-poll violence victims' families in Bengal

Abhishek also alleged police inaction, saying the cops had been informed beforehand of violence at the local level.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek BanerjeeMob attack

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