'They want to kill me’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacked during visit to post-poll violence victims' families in Bengal

<p>Kolkata: Lok Sabha member and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed to a hospital on Saturday, hours after being attacked by a mob in Sonarpur, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>His aunt, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, shifted him to the upscale Belle Vue clinic late on Saturday evening.</p>.'Rulers became killers': TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee fumes over attack on nephew Abhishek .<p>Video clips showed Abhishek being assaulted while on his way to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, one of the party functionaries killed in the post-poll violence.</p>.<p>Abhishek reportedly tried to go to Karmakar's house on a two-wheeler, but later had to make the journey on foot. On the way, he was allegedly pelted with eggs and footwear, and his clothes torn.</p>.<p>Abhishek told reporters after reaching Karmakar’s house: "They want to kill me. Let them. Let my lifeless body be taken out of here."</p>.<p>He also alleged police inaction, saying the cops had been informed beforehand of violence at the local level.</p>.<p>The TMC took to X to say that miscreants backed by the BJP attacked Abhishek. It asked: "If a sitting Opposition MP can be targeted in broad daylight, what hope is there for ordinary citizens?" Meanwhile, Mamata herself took to saying: "RULERS BECAME KILLERS [sic]".</p>