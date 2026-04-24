Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Those involved in cow smuggling will be punished severely after BJP comes in power': Amit Shah in West Bengal

Shah also warned of action against those accused of attacking party workers.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndian Politicscattle smuggling

Follow us on :

Follow Us