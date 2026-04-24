<p>Hingalganj: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> claimed that those involved in cattle smuggling and political violence will be handled strongly, once the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.</p>.<p>Shah was addressing a poll rally at Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district, where he asserted that they will work on necessary welfare measures, including free healthcare, if BJP comes to power in West Bengal.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Amit Shah trying to create fake narrative on high voter turnout: Derek O'Brien.<p>“After coming to power, those involved in cow smuggling will be punished so severely that their three generations will not dare to engage in it,” Shah said.</p>.<p>The veteran BJP leader also warned of action against those accused of attacking party workers.</p>.<p>“Those who assaulted BJP workers should not think they will be spared. After May 5, they will all be put behind bars,” Shah said, adding that the perpetrators would be “identified and jailed”.</p>.<p>Election results will be announced on May 4.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Kolkata became 'city of slums' under Mamata Banerjee rule: Amit Shah; TMC accuses BJP of insulting Bengal.<p>Targeting the ruling dispensation, he claimed that “cut money” and what he termed as “bhaipo (nephew) tax” would come to an end after the change of government, alluding to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.</p>.<p>He also announced that the BJP, if voted to power, would provide Rs 5 lakh free healthcare cover to the poor in the state.</p>.<p>Shah further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had encouraged infiltration for electoral gains. </p>