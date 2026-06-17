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Those who tried to storm Falta police station, free TMC's Jahangir Khan not be spared: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, and the police named Khan's wife as the alleged mastermind behind the attack.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

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