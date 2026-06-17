Those who tried to storm Falta police station, free TMC's Jahangir Khan not be spared: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Wednesday said stringent action would be taken against those involved in the alleged attempt to storm the Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas district and free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan.</p>.<p>Addressing a 'Janakalyan Shivir', a state government's outreach programme, in Falta, he said all those seen in the purported videos of the attack on police personnel and paramilitary forces would not be spared.</p>.<p>Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, and the police named Khan's wife as the alleged mastermind behind the attack.</p>.<p>"I was in Kurseong on Tuesday. I saw on television that some people, under the leadership of the mafia's wife, tried to attack police personnel and paramilitary forces. The rule of law has been established in Falta. No matter how big a mafia is, the BJP government will teach them a lesson," he said.</p>.Arrested TMC leader Jahangir taken to Falta locations linked to 2021 Bengal post-poll violence case.<p>On Tuesday, a group of people had staged a protest in Falta, demanding the release of Khan. The demonstration was allegedly led by his wife, and the police and paramilitary forces dispersed the crowd.</p>.<p>Videos purportedly showing protesters fleeing and jumping into nearby water bodies after being chased by the police went viral on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.</p>.<p>"Those seen in the videos would not be spared. I am instructing the superintendent of police from this stage to book those involved in anti-state activities under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They must be punished in such a way that no one can dare to attack police, government employees or paramilitary forces again," Adhikari said.</p>.<p>Khan, who called himself 'Pushpa' -- inspired by the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster, was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on June 8 after he was booked under various charges, including extortion.</p>.<p>"Not only jail, but the properties of those who have carried out the attack will be confiscated and put up for auction. Our double-engine government will ensure this. Establishing the rule of law is our objective," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>Adhikari asserted that his government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness and urged people to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. </p>