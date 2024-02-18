Three Bengal ministers visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali to speak to people about grievances

Kolkata: Three ministers in the cabinet of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday visited Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests, to "speak to people about their grievances".

The land department also opened camps to register the complaints of villagers about alleged land grabbing by some people owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Ministers Partha Bhowmick, Sujit Bose and Birbaha Hansda went to Kalinagar village to speak to the residents about their grievances.

Sandeshkhali's Trinamool Congress MLA Sukumar Mahata also accompanied them.

"We have come to speak to the people and the local party leadership here," Bose told reporters.

He said that they were visiting places where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed.

Opposition party leaders, including central ministers who came as part of a BJP team, were stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali by the administration.

Prohibitory orders on congregations of five or more people are in place at 19 places in Sandeshkhali.