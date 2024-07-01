Three days, three deaths: Mob attack fatalities rise in West Bengal as one more dies

Kolkata: A 23-year-old man died at a hospital in West Bengal's Jhargram district a week after he was beaten up by some people, police said.

This is the third death in a mob attack in the state. Two other similar incidents took place in Kolkata and Salt Lake on June 28 and 29.

An injured Sourabh Sau was found lying on a road in the Jamboni area near Jhargram town by locals on June 22. He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The police registered a case against unnamed persons based on a complaint lodged by Sau's family on June 27.

His family, however, alleged that he was assaulted by a group of men engaged by a contractor who alleged that Sau had tried to steal parts of an earth mover that was parked on the roadside.