Three dead, 10 feared trapped in coal mine collapse in Bengal

Police suspect that the incident took place when coal was being illegally extracted from Narayankuri colliery of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Egra gram panchayat in Raniganj police station area, around 18 km from Asansol.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Ruidas (38), Sumir Bauri (17) and Surajit Sen (21), all residents of nearby areas, a police officer said, adding search operations for the remaining people are underway.