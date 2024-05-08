TMC accuses BJP leaders for issuing death threats to Sandeshkhali women

TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja alleged, "Last week, we had seen in a viral video how the BJP had planned and orchestrated the entire Sandeshkhali fiasco. Now, women in the region are being threatened by the BJP leaders for expressing their willingness to withdraw the false complaints."

"'Shame on the BJP. First, they defamed women and tarnished the reputation of the entire West Bengal. Now, they are resorting to issuing death threats," she alleged.