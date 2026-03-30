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TMC alleges EC allowed bulk submission of Form 6 by BJP to enrol voters from other states in Bengal

The TMC called the videos proof of 'an electoral theft' being committed by the BJP in 'broad daylight'.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:48 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:48 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCvotersEC

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