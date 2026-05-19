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TMC alleges intimidation by BJP after Jahangir Khan withdraws before repoll fray

Falta, a stronghold of the TMC since 2011, had gone to the polls along with other constituencies in the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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