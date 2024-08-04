TMC asks minister Akhil Giri to resign for abusing woman forest ranger during anti-encroachment drive

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Sunday asked the party’s senior leader and Prison Minister Akhil Giri to resign from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Council of Ministers after a video showing him abusing a woman forest ranger was circulated online and drew flak from the opposition parties.

The party also asked Giri to apologise to Manisha Sahu, the forest ranger, who was abused by the minister while leading a team that removed encroachment from near a beach in Tajpur on the shore of Bay of Bengal in the Purba Medinipur district of the state on Saturday.

Giri, however, told journalists on Sunday that he would resign as instructed by the party, but would not apologise.

The TMC, which has already been drawing flak for highhandedness of some of its local leaders, acted fast against Giri, a veteran of the party, in order to make it sure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the other opposition parties could not turn his outburst against a government official into yet another weapon to attack the state government.