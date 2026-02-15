Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC banks on welfare schemes, launches Yuva Sathi for unemployed youths, BJP’s job jibe continues

The BJP, however, accused the TMC of trying to hoodwink the youths of the state and gloss over the failure of Mamata Banerjee’s government in generating employment opportunities in the state.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 18:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 18:07 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us