Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC calls EC's West Bengal official rejig 'panic reaction', Oppn hails reshuffle as 'step towards fair polls'

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that despite what he calledbackdoor politics', the BJP would 'fail to weaken the bond between the people of West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee'.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsCPI(M)TMCEC

Follow us on :

Follow Us