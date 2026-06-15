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TMC calls rebels' NCPI merger 'ridiculous', BJP says exodus reflects party's ideological vacuum

Roy said this merger 'reflects the desperation of the traitors to please their BJP masters'.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSougata Roy

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