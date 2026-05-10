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TMC claims body of its panchayat member found in Hooghly, BJP denies involvement

Sharing a picture of a blood-splattered body on its social media site, the TMC claimed the deceased was Sahadeb Bag, a member of Nokunda gram panchayat under Goghat 1 block.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsCrimeTMC

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