TMC claims 'propaganda' built around incident involving attack on ED officials

Kolkata: The Trinamool, on Monday, alleged that a “distorted propaganda” has been built around the incident that had taken place in south Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, last week. A team of ED officials, while on a raid in connection with the under-probe ration scam, were attacked, allegedly, by supporters of a local Trinamool leader.
A party release, quoting Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool’s spokesperson, stated that the Trinamool “does not support corruption in any form”. “If there is a fair probe anywhere, we would cooperate with it. But there is a deliberate provocation,” the statement alleged.
Despite Opposition voices raising serious allegations, the Trinamool has maintained that the central investigative agencies are operating “under the patronage” of the BJP. Three ED officers were injured in the incident, the party has stated, and claimed that one of the officers of the team, himself, is being probed by the CBI in a case.
Senior Trinamool leader Partha Bhowmick referred to a theory propagated by Joseph Goebbels that suggested that if a lie is repeated often enough, it is believed as the truth. “CPI(M) and BJP are trying to implement this theory in Bengal. After failing in their attempts to tarnish the image of Mamata Banerjee, they are using ED and CBI undemocratically against other AITC leaders to malign the chairperson,” Bhowmick was quoted as saying.
Holding ED responsible for the Sandeshkhali mishap, the party said that the law and order is in the purview of the state administration. “How will the police provide protection and take appropriate measures if the ED does not intimidate the state beforehand?” Bhowmick said.