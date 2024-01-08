TMC claims 'propaganda' built around incident involving attack on ED officials

Despite Opposition voices raising serious allegations, the Trinamool has maintained that the central investigative agencies are operating “under the patronage” of the BJP. Three ED officers were injured in the incident, the party has stated, and claimed that one of the officers of the team, himself, is being probed by the CBI in a case.

Senior Trinamool leader Partha Bhowmick referred to a theory propagated by Joseph Goebbels that suggested that if a lie is repeated often enough, it is believed as the truth. “CPI(M) and BJP are trying to implement this theory in Bengal. After failing in their attempts to tarnish the image of Mamata Banerjee, they are using ED and CBI undemocratically against other AITC leaders to malign the chairperson,” Bhowmick was quoted as saying.