TMC claims special train request denied, Railways says got no application from party

'Yet another piteous attempt to stop us! The Eastern Railway authorities have denied our request for a special train to take the deprived MGNREGA and Awas Yojana beneficiaries to Delhi. However, their devious tactics won't deter our commitment to secure Bengal's rightful dues! Our fight for justice shall reach Delhi under any circumstances. Jitna bhi rokne ki koshish karlo, hum datte rahenge, jhukenge nahi ! (Try how much you can, we will not change and not bow to you)' the party posted on 'X'.